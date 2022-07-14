The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority says the decision by some of its staff to embark on a strike over promotion of officers is against their code of ethics.

This comes after reports emerged that the authority is refusing to promote officers who had passed their promotion examination.

Some staff members complained that some officers had been denied promotion for nearly a decade.

They bemoan that unlike other security services such as the Ghana Police Service, Customs officers due for interviews endure a very stressful interview process conducted by people with no technical experience whatsoever.

Speaking to Citi News after a meeting with the staff, the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Colonel Kojo Damoah (RTD) said the public should disregard such threats.

According to him, even though the concerns of the staff are legitimate, measures are being put in place to resolve all their grievances.

“I do not think we have gotten to a stage where the strike is necessary. We are actually working on resolving all their concerns. We only urge them to exercise restraint as we meet their demands.”