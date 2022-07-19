The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Samuel Awuku has charged the Nigerian National Lottery Regulatory Commission to instil confidence and integrity in its new lotto game.

Nigeria has developed its own games after playing Ghana games for some time.

Speaking at the launch of the Nigerian new game, Director General of the NLA, Sammi Awuku said “as you commence the 6/49 game, you must endeavour to earn the trust of your cherished patrons, and other stakeholders by conducting the game with the highest sense of integrity, accountability, and transparency”.

He added that “In emphasizing the importance of Responsible Gaming, I would entreat a strong adherence to the proper and correct practices, amongst many, advertising responsibly and ensuring that minors are not involved in lottery and the onus lies on you to make a difference”.

Director-General of Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila on his part noted that “the air of anticipation and apprehension is very evident. As you all know, gaming has a long history dating back to prehistoric times, as far back as ancient Rome and even further back. It has changed from then to now, with the central aspect remaining the same”.

He added that “Nigeria has joined the world in regulating the gaming industry to harness its potential and increase revenue generation for the nation. Before this day, the Nigerian playing public had been playing Ghana games for some time, but it became imperative for the country to establish its National Games for wealth creation in the form of job opportunities and income generation”.

The Nigerian Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Government Affairs who represented President Muhammadu Buhari on his part said “the most important benefit of the National Game is that it translates to significant employment opportunities, in line with Mr. President’s directives to all MDAs to initiate programmes that generate employment for teeming youth.”

He continued, “as we are aware, Nigeria is currently exploring other means to widen and strengthen its revenue streams in other to fund its annual budgets rather than resorting to borrowing. Hence, the compelling need for the federal government to look beyond oil and gas, taxation amongst others to sustain the Nigerian economy.”