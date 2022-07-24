The Conquerors Global Ministries (CGM) will from Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to Sunday, July 31, 2022, mark its 13th anniversary.

The 13th-anniversary celebration will kickstart with the recording of the church’s latest album titled ‘Jesus King of Kings’ at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The celebration continues with morning and evening word-encounter services at 9:00 am and 6:30 pm respectively from Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to Friday, July 29, 2022.

It will be climaxed with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Congregants from the church’s branches across the country will join the main church located at Whindo in the Western Region for the celebration.

There will be ministrations from the Head Pastor of CGM, Pastor Samuel Ntim; Resident Pastor of CGM (Jesus Sanctuary), Reverend Ebenezer Opoku Frimpong; Ghanaian Gospel musician, KODA; CGM Blessed Choir, and Asaphs, among others.

The head Pastor of the church, Pastor Samuel Ntim said he is certain no participant will leave the same.

“I am so sure that God will meet everyone at their point of need. Prepare to be a part of this, and don’t forget to spread the word and invite your family and friends. It will be cataclysmic.”

He is also confident the new album, Jesus King of Kings, will be of “immense blessing to this generation.”

The ‘Jesus King of Kings’ album is the second from the church after it released the “He reigns” album in 2018.

For more information, contact 0246111278 or 0559176108

About Conquerors Global Ministries

Conquerors Global Ministries (CGM) is a commission started in July 2009, with its headquarters in Takoradi (Whindo).

It was founded by Pastor Samuel Ntim.

Its mission is to raise people who will conquer in all areas of life, through the preaching, teaching, and obedience of the word of truth, and who will exalt the Lord by Holy Ghost-inspired worship, praise, prayer, giving, as well as extend the kingdom of God from the church to villages, cities, nations and the world at large.