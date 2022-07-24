Former President John Mahama has described the current controversy surrounding the tomb of former President John Atta Mills as needless.

According to him, the controversies dishonour the legacy of the late president.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary of the death of President Atta Mills, Mahama said the late president is known as a peaceful leader, hence the controversies put his name into disrepute.

“Such a man and his memory are worthy of utmost respect and dignity, even as he rests with his maker. It is therefore a matter of deep regret to me and many others that what should have been a solemn 10th anniversary to celebrate the late former President over his life and draw useful lessons has been heralded by needless controversy about his final resting place.”

The former President said, he is not opposed to the idea of giving a facelift to the Asomdwee park, as the late John Atta Mills deserves it, but disapproves of this being done without recourse to the family.

“Any effort to give a facelift to the Asomdwee park where his mortal remains lie and where we are holding this event should be welcomed, as it is no more than Professor Mills would have deserved for his outstanding contributions to our nation’s development and its forward match.”

“It is however untenable for this to be done without recourse to his family while involving individuals whose actions and conducts have only served to drag the signifying professor’s name and memory into needless and unnecessary public controversy,” he added.

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo urged Ghanaians to “emulate the positive qualities of former president John Atta Mills.”

Brother of the late President has accused the Atta Mills Institute and the Coastal Development Authority of tampering with the tomb of the ex-president without recourse to the family.

This resulted in a row between the family and the aide to former President John Evans Atta Mills and founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has since denied the claims.

Professor John Evans Atta Mills previously served as Vice-President from 1997 to 2001 under President Jerry Rawlings, and he stood unsuccessfully in the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections as the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is the first sitting Ghanaian head of state to die in office and was subsequently laid to rest at the Asomdwee Park.

John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was a Ghanaian politician and legal scholar who served as President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 24, 2012.