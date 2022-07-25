The High Court has directed accused persons in the alleged coup plotters case to open their defense.

This was after the court found that the Prosecution has, through its 13 witnesses, established a prima facie evidence against them.

In a ruling read by President of the Court, Her Ladyship Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, the Court noted that the accused persons still had lingering questions to answer notwithstanding that some questions had been raised against the prosecution’s evidence at cross-examination.

Questions such as why meetings among the accused persons were held, the alleged roles of the accused persons as seen and heard in videos and audios in the alleged plot, among other questions, the Court said, remained to be answered.

The ten (10) accused persons were brought before the High Court on October 8, 2021, on charges of Conspiracy to commit High Treason, High Treason and Abetment of High Treasons.

They include senior military officers, a senior police officer, civilian-military staff and some civilians.

They are Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) and Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith). The rest are Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine.

The Court has subsequently ordered them to file their witness statements and their respective lists of witnesses they intend to call upon. They’re also to indicate to the Court whether they would require the assistance of the Court in issuing subpoenas. This order is to be complied with by September 19, 2022.

The Court has subsequently been adjourned to October 10, 2022, for Case Management Conference. Other Members of the Bench are His Lordship Stephen Oppong and Her Ladyship Hafisata Amaleboba

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, said the ruling vindicates the decision to prosecute the matter.

Victor Kojogah Adawudu, lawyer for some of the accused persons, on the other hand, said they anticipated the ruling and are ready to open their defence.