The New Patriotic Party wants to take credit for the sustenance of democracy in Ghana.

Ghana has been under democratic governance since 1992 and the NPP says it can make this claim “without any fear of contradiction.”

The party believes a careful analysis of major historic events will reveal conscious efforts by persons linked to the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to fight the autocratic rule.

Speaking at an event to mark 30 years of the commemoration of the Newatriotic Party since its registration on July 28, 1992, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua argued that major positive changes in governance in the country will not have come to life but for the efforts of the party.

“Today there are Ghanaians who take the open abuse of a President as normal and regular phenomena. Today, demonstrations are things we take for granted, just like private radio stations and the free press,” Mr. Kodua said.

The NPP government is currently under fire for the state of the economy, with accusations of mismanagement.

But Mr. Kodua said the current economic challenges facing the country were only an opportunity for the NPP to distinguish itself as a better manager of the economy.

“The NPP sees these current challenges as yet another opportunity for the party and government to do what it does best and get the country out of the difficulties it is facing currently,” he said.