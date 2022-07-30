Redbird, a US/Ghanaian health tech company, has appointed Dr. David Sunu as the Ghana Country Manager effective August 1, 2022.

Redbird believes Dr. Sunu’s track record, depth of experience in healthcare, and excitement about Redbird’s mission make him the ideal leader for Ghana’s business.

He brings to the role over twelve years of experience in medical practice.

Additionally, David, over the last five years, has been at the forefront of developing and integrating telemedicine into mainstream healthcare delivery, providing leadership and strategic direction to a team that currently provides telemedicine services to over 100,000 customers. Prior to joining Redbird, David was the Chief Medical Officer and Head of Telemedicine at BIMA Ghana.

“I could not think of a better person to lead Redbird’s work in Ghana,” said Patrick Beattie, CEO of Redbird.

“David’s qualifications and track record speak for themselves, but what really sets David apart is his unending drive, demonstrated throughout his career, to use innovation to improve patient care, access, and outcomes.”

While at BIMA, David played a key role in setting up the company’s telemedicine service in Ghana. He grew the size of the medical team to over 100 during the five-year period while ensuring very high medical and service quality to subscribers.

His dedication to engaging stakeholders, building teams, and meeting his targets are widely acknowledged, ultimately leading to him serving as Acting Country Manager of BIMA Ghana for a couple of months.

Dr. Sunu will take over Country Manager duties from Andrew Quao. Andrew is a co-founder of Redbird and acted as COO and also Ghana Country Manager.

He stepped down from an active role at Redbird in July 2022 to pursue other interests in healthcare across Ghana and beyond. “As a co-founder, Andrew wore many hats and leaves behind very big shoes to fill,” said Beattie. “But we know that David is up to the task and will drive Redbird to new heights in Ghana,” he added.

David’s knowledge of medicine, insurance, and remote care make him the perfect person to lead Redbird to continue to seek out critical areas where we can support healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care to patients.”

Prior to joining BIMA Ghana, David was the resident medical officer at Urgent Care Hospital in Accra. He also worked at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua and 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

He also teaches Health Law and Ethics as a part-time lecturer at a private university in Accra. David holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of London and a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Ghana Medical School.