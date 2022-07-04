Dentsu Ghana, a subsidiary of Dentsu international, a global media and digital marketing communications agency, has held its annual volunteer initiative dubbed ‘One Day for Change’ at the Laboma Beach Resort.

One Day for Change is aimed at providing a unique opportunity for dentsu to collectively come together, volunteer with local communities and causes, to make a difference where it matters most.

This year, guided by their 2030 Social Impact Strategy, the initiative focused on zero waste in a more sustainable world. As such, dentsu Ghana selected the Laboma Beach Resort as their community to make an impact and sourced Zoomlion Metropolitan Waste and Allied Services to support them clean the beach front and coastline.

Mr. Andrew Ackah, CEO of dentsu Ghana, in his remarks said that working towards Zero waste is a goal that is ethical and will help people to adopt lifestyles and practices that aid sustainable natural cycles where all discarded materials can be recycled for others to use.

“As a global leader in media and digital communications, zero waste is a purpose that sits at the heart of our business strategy and culture. As champions of meaningful progress, we understand the power we have to influence people hence, we have an opportunity and obligation to guide our people, clients, and society to make good decisions that can change society for the better. We can create a more sustainable future merging data, technology and creativity,” he added.

Revina Acheampong, Social Champion, PR and Communications Specialist at dentsu Ghana, also commented saying; “Climate action issues are key things dentsu’s stakeholders care about. We are working towards creating a more sustainable world through radical eco-friendly activities just like this clean-up exercise. We see One Day for Change as our chance to solve society’s greatest challenges by not just being spectators but responsible citizens who champion the conversation of making an impact.”

Dentsu staff across the world, over the years, participate in the One Day for Change initiative by giving over 33,000 hours of their time to local communities to build a better environment and bridge the digital divide.

The exercise saw about 70 Dentsu Ghana staff cleaning the lagoon area and the coastlines of the Laboma Beach Resort.