The police administration has commenced internal disciplinary processes against some of its officers who misconducted themselves around the Atwima Yabi-Dida stretch in the Ashanti Region.

The incident involved three police officers with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) who allegedly harassed the Foase District Police Commander, Supt. Albert Quansah.

Supt. Quansah incurred the wrath of the FPU officers when he cautioned the officials after seeing them conducting a motor check on the Atwima Yabi-Dida stretch on 20th July 2022.

“The Police have taken note of a viral video in which some police officers are seen exchanging words, and we wish to state that this incident occurred in the morning of 20th July and investigations commenced into it that very day”, the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.

Police in the statement added that “we would like to assure the public that the due internal disciplinary process of the Service is being applied in dealing with the matter.”

Citi News understands the FPU officers also threatened to end the life of Supt. Quansah following the altercation.

One of the officers, only identified as Corporal Boakye reportedly felt offended by the caution and then refused to listen to the police commander and engaged in an argument with him.

The source further disclosed that during the heated argument, Corporal Boakye cocked his service rifle and threatened to kill the Foase District Police Commander.

Three officers from the Foase District Police Headquarters then proceeded to the FPU snap checkpoint at Yabi and met Corporal Boakye together with the rest of the team who were on duty.

Supt. Albert Quansah was said to have instructed Corporal Boakye to hand over his service rifle to him, but the latter refused.

The source added that, following the incident, 11 officers from the FPU led by one Chief Inspector Ohene Karikari Ernest then stormed the Foase District Police Headquarters later in the day and allegedly harassed the district commander.

Chief Inspector Ohene Karikari Ernest then allegedly threatened to kill the district commander if he harasses any of the FPU personnel.

Citi News sources say one Supt. K. K Kawudie led five armed personnel from the FPU base in Kumasi to the Foase District Police Headquarters to also “intimidate” the district police commander, where the said officer also allegedly threatened to cut short the life of the district commander.