Some residents in Dome Kwabenya are divided over the dismissal of their Member of Parliament, Adwoa Safo as Minister of Gender and Social Protection.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the President in accordance with article 81 (a) of the constitution revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo following calls for sanctions against the third-term legislator, who has not been at post for about a year now.

While some believe her dismissal is justified, others say the President’s decision was high-handed.

“I am not in support of the decision to dismiss her. She is unwell, so there should have been considerations. We doubt the person who will take over her role will be as competent as she is. I would have preferred that the President reinstates her,” a resident told Citi News’ Hanson Agyeman.

“Her continuous stay in office would have been needless. I think she has done all she could, so her dismissal is a good decision,” another said.

Adwoa Safo’s dismissal happened amid deliberations by Parliament about her continuous stay in the house, following her absence for more than 40 sitting days without approval from the Speaker.

Following her dismissal, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency has expressed disappointment in its MP for allowing the role of Minister to slip through her hands.