The Kibi Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Peter Oppong – Boahen has remanded, into custody, the driver of an articulator truck who crashed into the vehicle of the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Ahwianso Bekwai, killing him and his driver instantly.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that the 32-year-old truck driver, Rayouso Mohammed, allegedly applied his brakes on seeing vehicles ahead of him slowing down, causing his truck to veer off its lane into the lane of the MCE and his driver crashing into their Nissan Patrol vehicle at Akyem fisher on the N6 Highway.

The MCE, Alfred Amoah and his driver Samuel Gyasi, aged 47, died on the spot as a result of the impact of the accident.

The driver of the truck who reported himself to the Kibi police on Wednesday after Tuesday’s accident was arrested and charged with careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) as amended by Act 2008 Act 761 and negligently causing harm contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Gumah Kamal, prayed the court to remand the truck driver into police custody for investigations to continue while the docket will be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for study and advice.

Rayouso Mohammed will reappear before the Kibi Circuit Court on 20th July 2022.