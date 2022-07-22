The chief of Abee, Elmina, Nana Takyi Kesse V has been sentenced to 21 days in prison with hard labour by the Cape Coast High Court, for contempt of court.

On February 15, 2022, the court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye convicted Nana Kesse V to a fine of GH¢600 for selling portions of disputed family land.

The contempt application originated from a pending action in which the applicant, Ebusuapanyin Kwesi Essoun obtained an order of interlocutory injunction against one J. K Ansah, his agents, and assigns, from alienating, selling, and granting portions of the said land to third parties.

The applicant, in his motion on notice for contempt, stated that the contemnor’s conduct was wilful and disrespectful to the orders of the court.

It is his case that during the pendency of the action, it came to his notice that Mr. Ansah, Nana Kesse V, his agents, assigns and some of the members of his family continue to dispose-off family lands by way of sale.

In his ruling, the judge observed that Nana Kesse V deserved a custodial sentence because the convict took the leniency of the court for granted and went ahead to disobey the orders of the court.