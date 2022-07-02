The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is warning the public against fraudsters taking advantage of the ongoing exercise across the country to link the Ghana Card to bank accounts.

This comes after the announcement by government that the Ghana Card will be the only recognised card for all transactions from today July 1, 2022.

In a press statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the EOCO Faustina Lartey, it disclosed that the public should not fall victim to fraudulent banking transactions.

EOCO said some fraudsters generate fictitious weblinks and send them to customers under the guise of updating their bank records and by providing any of the demanded information, customers give out important security information concerning their accounts which the fraudsters use to withdraw funds from their accounts.

“Some daring fraudsters even make phone calls to members of the public to request for the aforementioned information… Quickly report any suspicious SMS, email or Phone Call to your Bank for immediate action,” it stated.

“The Economic and Organised Crime Office, in line with its mandate to prevent and detect organised crime, will continue to monitor developments with fraudulent banking transactions with the view to ensure that citizens are protected from fraudsters,” EOCO further noted.

Read the full statement below: