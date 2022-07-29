The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana wants government to consider an extension of the deadline for the SIM card re-registration exercise.

According to the association, the mobile money business will be negatively affected should government go-ahead to implement the July 31 deadline.

Government has set July 31 to be the deadline for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana cards.

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization has indicated that people who fail to comply with the directive will have their SIM cards deactivated.

In a statement, the group noted that the deadline could be extended to January 2023.

“As a business people in the industry, it will be very detrimental to our business and the industry, in general, should government pursue the 31st July 2022. We appeal that with realism and having considered inconveniences and challenges, the government should extend the deadline to January 2023.”