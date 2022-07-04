Fidelity Security Limited (FSL), the asset management subsidiary of Fidelity Bank Ghana, has introduced the Fidelity Money Market Trust Fund to meet the short-term recurrent needs of investors such as school fees, rent, and other pressing financial issues.

The Money Market Fund is ideal for individuals, institutions, pension fund managers, groups, registered associations, profit and non-for-profit organizations, as it provides the perfect avenue to grow wealth on the money market.

Speaking during the launch of FSL’s latest offering, Edward Opare-Donkor, a Non-Executive Director of FSL stated, “Fidelity Securities has over the years demonstrated its experience, professionalism, and competence in managing the funds of investors to grow their wealth. The launch of this innovative Fidelity Money Market Trust is also another great avenue to assist individuals and companies to meet their financial needs from the money market.”

Head of Fidelity Securities Limited, Akwasi Adu-Boahene, took advantage of the launch event at the Headquarters of FSL, Ridge, Accra to outline the various features and benefits of the Fidelity Money Market Fund. He recommended the fund for anyone who wants a sustainable income as it is less risky and customers are assured of dedicated fund management expertise to ensure the security of their investments.

“A key feature of the Fund is that customers can invest and redeem their investments at any time with no entry or exit fees. We have also made available convenient channels for customers to top up their investments through mobile money, Fidelity Mobile App and Fidelity Agent Points nationwide,” he disclosed.

Launching the Fidelity Money Market Trust, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), urged Fidelity Securities Limited, all Market Operators and Investors to see investment success as a shared responsibility. “Fund Managers must ensure compliance with all governing rules while investors must make informed decisions by asking the right questions and seeking to understand product features before signing up.” He emphasized that the SEC remains committed to protecting investors and the integrity of the securities industry.

Fidelity Money Market Trust Fund is an open-ended Unit Trust that will invest primarily in money market securities within Ghana. The Money Market Trust has an objective of preserving unit holders’ value while enhancing unit holder’s liquidity to meet short term recurrent needs.

The Fund’s initial public offer commences on June 29 and ends on July 20. The Fidelity Fixed Money Trust Fund requires an initial investment of GHS100.00 with a minimum top up GHS10.00 to invest.

About Fidelity Securities Limited

Fidelity Securities Limited (FSL) is the Asset Management Subsidiary of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited. Licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ghana, and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, FSL is in good standing with both regulators and other stakeholders.

FSL’s core objective is to empower their clients with financial freedom by undertaking well-researched investments on their behalf. Having successfully operated for 15 years and counting, FSL thoroughly understands the Ghanaian investment landscape and has a proven track record for building sustainable investment portfolios, which create financial stability over time. FSL manages institutional funds (pensions, provident funds, and endowments among others), collective investments schemes and individual wealth portfolios.

At FSL, they commit integrity, expertise and innovation to help their clients and communities grow to achieve their financial objectives. This commitment is underpinned by exceptional corporate governance standards, risk management practices, knowledge of the market, professionalism, proactivity and above all a customer-centric culture. Fidelity Securities was adjudged the Investment Fund Manager of the Year for the second consecutive time and the Pension Fund Manager of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards.