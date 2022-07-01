Seven fire service personnel who were involved in a road crash at Goaso are receiving treatment at the Goaso Government Hospital in the Ahafo Region.

The officers were on their way to an accident scene which claimed the lives of seven people when their fire tender got involved in a separate crash.

Ahafo Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Ekow Gaisie tells Citi News the officers are in a stable condition.

“The seven officers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the district hospital in Goaso. They are all stable and are receiving treatment.”

At least seven people are reported dead following a car crash at Sankore in the Ahafo Region.

Three of the deceased persons were on board a truck when they veered off the road and crashed with a taxi carrying at least four persons.

A police officer, Romeo Mensah, speaking to Citi News, said investigations have commenced into the incident while the bodies have been conveyed to the morgue.

“You can’t even identify them. They were crushed,” he said.

The officers’ tender crashed into a truck on its way to the crash site.

“Nobody is dead, but we have four casualties in the hospital from the fire service,” an eyewitness said to Citi News.