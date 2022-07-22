Recently we welcomed a new member of the nova 9 Family — the HUAWEI nova 9 SE. Continuing the tradition of the previous nova 9, the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE is setting the bar high for mid-range smartphones. It boasts phenomenal camera capabilities at a competitive price point along with solid features like a 66W Huawei SuperCharge and a sleek industrial design. The 108MP AI Quad Camera system brings you the benefits of cutting-edge hardware and software. Let’s have a closer look at it.

C apture the smallest details with 108MP High-Res Photography

The all-new 108MP AI Quad Camera system on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE sets a new standard for mid-range smartphones. It helps retain details and produce exciting, high-definition photos. The larger sensor and sophisticated imaging technology integrated into the smartphone allow it to deliver extremely clear shots in High-Res mode. As a result, images are lossless even when zoomed in three times. With more pixels than ever, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera (f/1.9 aperture) allows users to unleash their creativity. Besides the 108MP main camera, the phone also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Whether you’re shooting in bright daylight or at night, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures what you see before your eyes in detail.

Super Night Shot makes it the perfect smartphone for day or night

HUAWEI nova 9 SE has the ability to respond better to low-light shooting environments and capture more details. With its advanced multi-frame noise reduction technology, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can capture pictures in dark situations and increase brightness while reducing noise and improving the dynamic range.

Beautiful selfies even in low light

Of course, everybody wants to be able to take stunning selfies even when the lighting is not all that perfect. Luckily, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE’s Super Night Shot supports selfies too. It can accurately recognise human faces and optimise the background while getting rid of the noise. Even in low-light environments, you can still get bright selfies with HUAWEI nova 9 SE.

AI High-Res Shot

HUAWEI nova 9 SE supports AI recognition shutter technology, enabling the smart adjustment of the shutter. Be it photographing people, landscapes, dynamic scenes, sports, or over 10 other commonly encountered scenarios, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures them all with precision, allowing every single memory that matters to be preserved.

Time to express yourself

This smartphone is designed for all the budding content creators out there. It comes with a slew of Creative Vlogging Experiences that let you easily edit and share videos. The Continous Front/Rear Recording is one such feature, which lets you seamlessly film from different perspectives and save your footage as a single file. With the Dual-View video, on the other hand, you can use both the front and rear cameras to record two perspectives at once in a single video or shoot a zoomed and an ultra-wide-angle shot simultaneously. These two features alone can save you a tonne of time. However, if you want to spice it up, even more, you can use the preinstalled Petal Clip app to easily edit videos with professional-looking effects.

Whether on a trip or simply recording your daily life, your vlogging experience can be vastly improved with the HUAWEI nova 9 SE. So, if you are looking for a smartphone this year, you have plenty of reasons to consider getting the HUAWEI nova 9 SE.