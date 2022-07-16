Outgoing National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay is urging the party to remain united as it seeks to retain power in the next general elections in 2024.

He says a party devoid of any form of division among members is the surest way to “break the eight” agenda.

Freddie Blay who was giving his last speech as the chairman of the NPP during the party’s national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday, charged party members, not to derelict in the discharge of their duties in ensuring the party wins the polls.

“I strongly appeal and emphasize that we should all continue to remain united and focus on the greater task ahead of us, irrespective of our individual differences, personal ambitions and disappointments. Always remember, that we all have a duty to ensure that on December 7, 2024, the party is retained in power to continue the good works of yourself and your team.”

He asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, not to relent in his efforts in putting the party together ahead of the election.

Freddie Blay also pledged his support to the party as he bows out of office.

“I urge all of you to make use of the tools of negotiations, consensus building in uniting and strengthening for victory in 2024. When need be and duty calls, we should all be willing to pay the needed sacrifices and compromise in the interest of the party and the country. Mr. President, let’s not make that mistake because we are all in the same boat, when the party wins, we win together.”