The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has hinted at plans by the government to ensure that Ga teachers who have been posted to other regions are transferred back to the capital by the next academic year.

Many people of Ga descent have expressed worry about the language going extinct due to the shortage of Ga teachers in most schools in Accra.

But the Regional Minister says there is a conscious effort by the government to address the situation.

“It is indeed worrying to realize that the Ga language is gradually going extinct in Accra. I have had an engagement with the education minister, and he has assured me that teachers who have been posted to other regions will be transferred back to schools in Accra to teach.”

“We have worked towards that and in no time, probably, the next academic, year, probably, we will have the Ga teachers back to the schools to teach,” Mr. Quartey said.