The Centre for Strategic Business and Development at the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) is organising a 3-day training programme on practical Records Management Training from 4th – 6th July 2022.

The training session which covers topics like Information & Records Management, Computer Skills for Effective Records Management, Legalities in Records Management, as well as Records Management Disaster Preparedness has drawn participants from important institutions like the Forestry Commission, GRIDCO, the National Identification Authority; as well as the Food and Drugs Authority.

In all, 30 participants are signed up for this important training programme.

Addressing the participants as part of his daily institutional tour, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Robert E. Hinson, stressed the importance of effective records management as part of institutional building efforts.

Superior records management ensures that institutional records of vital historical, fiscal, and legal value are identified and preserved, and benefits include more effective management of an institution’s records (both paper and electronic); a reduced/eliminated level of record-keeping redundancies; reduced costs for records storage equipment and supplies; and increased usable office space through the elimination of unnecessary file storage.

In addition, records management provides institutional accountability and timely access to information.

Professor Hinson noted further that several service institutions suffer service failures in Ghana and Africa as a result of poor records management.

Hospitals lose records, financial service institutions lose records, and public sector institutions could also be particularly notorious with record keeping In encouraging the workshop participants to use the information from the workshop to go and reverse the negative trend, he also told them that good record-keeping also important for rapid personal growth.

He noted that even for personal brand management, superior records management is also useful for building strong personal brands and achieving superior professional efficiencies.

Professor Hinson concluded his short interaction with seminar participants by noting that work excellence is first of all personal, and then it becomes corporate.

He, therefore, charged seminar participants to ensure that they use all the ideas they glean from the workshop to build themselves into nodes of excellence for the various organisations they work for.

The GCTU is a Centre of academic excellence providing an enabling environment for research, quality teaching and learning in information communication technology and related areas, and the Centre for Strategic Business and Development is the Executive Education arm of the Ghana Communication Technology University.

The Centre for Strategic Business and Development has a mandate by the Ghana Communication Technology University Act, 2020 (Act 1022) to promote strategic partnerships between the University and various business communities.

The University runs various short continuous professional development courses and a full spectrum of undergraduate, masters and doctoral level courses in conjunction with local and transnational education partners.

The University is a leading Public University charged by its statutes to run information technology-related courses.