The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has denied reports attributed to him that the Free SHS policy is under review.

He stressed that GES is a government agency and does not formulate or initiate review of policies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the GES is not undertaking any review of the FSHS. Any such review of the FSHS Policy is the sole prerogative of the President and the government. As an Agency, the GES implements government policies and programmes in pre-tertiary education.”

“His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in his recent speech at UHAS, assured all students, potential students, parents and the entire country that the Free SHS will not be affected by the IMF programme.”

He stressed that GES under his leadership ensures the implementation of the vision of President Akufo-Addo of providing accessible, equitable and quality Free SHS education.

The Free SHS policy is under scrutiny because of supply challenges with food items.

As Ghana heads to the Internation Monetary Fund for support, the Free SHS policy is expected to be reviewed.

IMF’s Resident Representative to Ghana, Dr Albert Touna-Mama, assured that the policy will not be cancelled.

But Dr. Touna-Mama acknowledged concerns about the efficiency of the policy and said there need to be conversations about how to make it more sustainable.