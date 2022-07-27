Electricity consumers across the country must brace themselves in the coming weeks for Electricity Company of Ghana’s intended meter audit operations that will begin on August 1, 2022.

Addressing the press after over a month’s moratorium, the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama noted that the company will deploy a team of taskforces to visit homes and audit all meters and ensure all faulty, tampered meters and illegal connections are fished out of the system.

He added that, anyone caught during the process will be prosecuted by the utilities court for stealing.

He said, “the power court which is also called the utilities court is ready and will from next week start active prosecution of cases”.

“Anybody, and I repeat, anybody caught stealing power will be charged with stealing and will be made to pay a hefty fine or a prison sentence,” he added.

He stated that, over 100,000 customers took advantage of the moratorium and reported their issues.

Out of the reports, the MD mentioned that about 12,000 faulty meters were reported and will soon be fixed by the company.

According to him, the taskforce has been clothed with the power and discretion to enter into homes that are locked to assess the meters.

He added that, the team will move in the company of police personnel who will ensure the operation is executed without any incidents of attacks.

Krobo pre-paid meter installation

On recent happenings in the Krobo enclave, and its adjoining communities, the ECG Managing Director said they have consumed electricity to the tune of about GH¢168 million for a period of eight years without payment.

According to Mr. Dubik Mahama, their decision not to pay bills can’t continue to overburden the company and the rest of the population.

According to the ECG, ongoing pre-paid meter installations are the only option for the company to recover cost and reduce losses.

“The only reason anyone will refuse the pre-paid meter installation is that the person doesn’t want to pay bills. I can’t pay that bill for them and I know other citizens are also not ready,” he added.

He noted that, ever since the company began the installation of prepaid meters, it has started reflecting positively in revenue mobilization.