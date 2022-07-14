The nation’s premiere mid-stream gas company, the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, has been awarded with the IS0 45001:2018 Certification.

This is the highest international accreditation for occupational health and safety management system.

ISO 45001:2018 is an international standard for Occupational Health to Safety (OH&S) Management Systems published by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) in March 2018.

The standard stipulates the framework and requirements for organizations seeking to benchmark their OH&S Management System to international Standards aimed at promoting a safe and healthy workplace.

The certification which was awarded by DNV, a globally acclaimed independent expert in Assurance and Risk Management, is also intended to enable continual improvement of the Ghana Gas’ business operations and processes.

Addressing the media during an unveiling ceremony in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas, Dr. Ben Asante noted that the development and implementation of the company’s Occupational Health & Safety management system to meet international standards is one of the achievements of his outfit’s strategic direction.

“The management of Ghana Gas sought to attain excellence in all areas of Ghana Gas management practices. The development and implementation of the company’s Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) management system to meet international standards is one of the achievements of this strategic direction. The ISO 45001 certification project is in demonstration of the strong leadership and commitment of the Board and Management with respect to the health and safety of employees and all stakeholders,” he said.

He also noted that the main aim of the ISO 45001 certification is to enable management to implement and maintain an up-to-date comprehensive health and safety system which provides a framework for the prevention of work-related injury and ill health to workers, and to provide safe and healthy workplaces.

Why the ISO 45001 project

Ghana Gas is the nation’s premiere mid-stream gas business that owns and operates g infrastructure required for gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana and internationally.

Although Ghana Gas was incorporated in July 2011, it started commercial operations in March 2015. For over a decade, Ghana Gas continues to prospect and produce lean gas, condensate, LPG and isopentane, thus, playing a key role in accelerating the nation’s industrial sector.

Ghana Gas’ business model involves obtaining, revenue through the processing transportation and sale of natural gas liquids. Ghana Gas currently supplies gas for bot power generation and non-power customers. By this health and safety management system certification, Ghana Gas has distinguished itself as the first wholly state-owned enterprise in the energy sector in Ghana to have attained this prestigious accreditation.