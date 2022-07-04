Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, has assured government’s unflinching support towards the second edition of Inter Tourism Expo to be held at the World Trade Centre, Accra.

The Minister said government’s agenda to make tourism the number GDP contributor to Ghana and private sector initiatives such as the tourism expo is timely complementing the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to sustainable tourism investments and inbound tourism receipts in developing Ghana’s economy.

He further emphasised that the expo being a business tourism event, aligns with the ministry’s strategic policy direction that will rake in huge financial gains for the tourism sector.

Mr. Emmanuel Treku, the Chief Executive Officer and Convener of Inter Tourism Expo Accra, in his briefing meeting to the Minister in his office, gave highlights of the five-day tourism expo which is on the theme “The New Tourism and Sustainable Air Travel”.

He said the event will see a Thought Leaders Conference (Panel Discussions), B2B Tourism Trade Exhibitions, Food and Culture Festival, Sports Tourism Fiesta (Legend footballers Soccer Challenge), MICE Master Class, Central Business District (Accra) City Tours and Bilateral trade missions among different countries.

According to his statement, the upcoming Expo is scheduled from October 14 to 18, 2022 with the objective to scale new markets to provide a professional focused B2B platform showcasing the vast capabilities of Ghana tourism industry to global practitioners which aims at providing a cost-effective tourism business promotional platform for sellers and buyers to network and do business in a friendly environment.

This will further connect people, brands and culture that will give the opportunity to experience the innovative products and services of participants that will translate into building a sustainable tourism business for destination Ghana.

Additionally, the expo will enact Ghana’s position as a preferred business tourism destination open for MICE Infrastructure investments.

The Minister, Dr. Awal commended the team for their innovative ideas and hard work, adding that the strategic options to drive responsible tourism and sustainable economic growth in the industry would require multiple approaches and new tourism.

Inter Tourism Expo, Accra dubbed (iNTTA 2022), an annual focused tourism trade show organized by Global Signature a tourism promotion enterprise established since 2005 with the objective of destination marketing and MICE tourism trade show promotions. The event is coordinated in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, World Trade Centre Accra, Ghana Airport Company Ltd., Citi FM & TV, the School of Creative Arts, University of Education, Winneba, African Tourism Board, National Sports Authority, Sports Tourism Limited, Kenya, Bayelsa State Government, Nigeria