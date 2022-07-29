Dettol Ghana manufactured by Reckitt has been endorsed by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) as the hygiene product of choice to promote good hygiene for expectant, nursing mothers and Ghanaians at large.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding, formalizing the partnership.

The GRNMA is a professional association for all categories of Nurses and Midwives in Ghana with a mission to develop the nurse professionally to cope with contemporary challenges of the profession towards the promotion of the health of their clientele and their socio-economic status.

Speaking on behalf of Dettol at the signing ceremony, Country Sales Manager Reckitt, Mr Henry Ankrah, stated that “Dettol is one of the most trusted brands in the world backed by research and innovation. It is safe, easy to use and an effective hygiene product that kills up to 100 illness causing germs. Dettol’s partnership with GRNMA is in line with the brand’s purpose to protect life, reducing the burden of illness, and to drive behaviour change to create lasting hygiene habits. He added, the partnership aims to further encourage good hygiene practices in hospitals, communities and the public through an array of activities.

This MOU commits us to work together more closely towards our common goal, ensuring a germ-free health care in our hospitals and also in our homes. This can be achieved by using the leading antiseptic brand in Ghana, Dettol.

It will also help to create and release public awareness messages, campaigns on public health and personal hygiene to promote awareness of health and hygiene matters among the public.

Mr. Ankrah further commended the nurses and midwives for their roles, which ensured safe child delivery and providing extensive healthcare for Ghanaians.” He expressed delight at the partnership with GRNMA and expressed the hope that nurses and midwives throughout the country would be ambassadors for the Dettol range of products.

With the Memorandum of Understanding signing, the association has granted Dettol the exclusive right to use its official logo on all its products and brand materials. Every Dettol product and brands on all media platforms will likewise carry the association’s official endorsement and logo.