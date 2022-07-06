Huawei recently announced their latest entry-level phone with the longest battery life — HUAWEI nova Y70.

The new member to the HUAWEI nova Y Series gives you solid performance with a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge and a gorgeous 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display to let you enjoy your favorite shows in all their vivid glory.

The phone also has a powerful 48MP AI Triple camera system and 128GB of internal storage to boot.

Three days on a single charge

With the HUAWEI nova Y70, you don’t have to worry about running out of battery. The 6000mAh battery in the phone can last for 3 days on a single full charge. Despite being a large battery, it won’t take you too long to fill up the battery, thanks to 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge. As a result, you can get three hours of continuous video playback with a short ten-minute charge.

Immerse yourself in entertainment

All your games and shows will come to life with the expansive 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display on HUAWEI nova Y70. The flat screen with a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.26% and a narrow notch can display more content at a larger size to give you an immersive experience. The phone also supports an industry-leading 10-point Multi-touch technology to give you a fast response while you are playing games. This feature is especially useful in the case of fast-paced games where your response time can decide between winning and losing. Moreover, the HUAWEI nova Y70 uses a smart dimming feature, luminous screen, e-book mode as well as video quality enhancement feature to improve your viewing experience.

Capture the perfect shot with AI Triple Camera

HUAWEI nova Y70 gives you a great set of cameras to boost your creativity. It features a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera. Thanks to the f/1.8 aperture of the 48MP High-res Main Camera, it allows for more light when shooting at night time. Coupled with the optimized Huawei algorithms, HUAWEI nova Y70 greatly enhances the quality of the images. So, even if you are taking a photo against the light or in low light, you will get a gallery of clean images with a large dynamic range.

With the Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, you can easily fit so much more in the frame. If you are snapping a group photo or capturing a wide vista, nothing has to be awkwardly placed towards the edge of the frame. There is also the 2MP Depth Camera that works with the Bokeh algorithm to add blur to the background, allowing your subject to stand out. As the 8MP front camera also supports the bokeh effect, you are going to get some awesome-looking selfies. Furthermore, Huawei’s AI Beauty algorithm can capture selfies in crisp detail with a natural beautifying effect and intelligently improve issues like image sharpness and digital noise to preserve details in your selfies.

Plenty of space for your games and movies

If you are an avid gamer or love watching movies and shows on your phone, the large 128GB storage on the HUAWEI nova Y70 has got you covered. This is enough storage capacity to store up to 170 episodes of a drama series, 20,000 high-quality songs, and over 60 HD movies. But not stopping there, the phone also supports expandable storage of up to 512GB using a MicroSD card. It is also equipped with EROFTS super file compression technology to let you easily download your favourite songs, videos, and games. In addition, the smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM capacity, keeping everything smooth even when multiple apps are running at the same time.

Moreover, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly, and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y70, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Buy Huawei nova Y70 now for GHS 1,379 via either the Consumer website, at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall, or any Accredited Retail Stores and get gifts valued up to GHS 109.

