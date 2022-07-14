The Ranking Member on the Employment, Labour and Social Welfare Committee of Parliament, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, believes expenditure cuts by the government will be a show of good faith towards striking labour unions.

This comes on the back of the increasing demand for the 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) by organised labour, which has compelled a number of unions to strike in protest.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Donkor stressed that government must show commitment to addressing the demands of organised labour by setting a positive example.

“When is the government going to be truthful to its commitment? Will the government be seen to be living by their pronouncements? Are we really cutting expenditure? Are we taming inflation?”

“Not until the government is seen to be doing this, it will be hypocritical to tell unions that their real wages should go down and nothing be done,” the MP added.

The demands of the unions come as the country contends, with a cost of living crisis.

Inflation in Ghana has now risen to 29.8 percent, the highest since December 2003.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for a compromise in the matter of labour agitations.

He said there must be a fair balance between what labour is demanding and what government can provide.

“Striking a fair and equitable balance between the demand and supply becomes the most effective way of promoting industrial peace in our country,” the President said at the inauguration of the Board of the National Labour Commission last week.