The Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations has set Tuesday, July 12, 2022, to hold a second meeting with organised labour over their agitation for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The meeting will specifically be to negotiate the demands of organised labour.

A statement issued by the ministry said it convened an emergency meeting on Friday [July 8, 2022] where the agreement was reached to reconvene next week.

The emergency meeting involved the Ministers of Employment and Labour Relations, Finance, and Education on one hand and organised labour on another hand.

The government indicated that it had taken note of the demand by Organised Labour for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in the light of the current economic conditions prevailing in the country, and reiterated its appeal to striking teacher unions to call off their industrial action.

The four teacher unions are currently on strike over the payment of COLA, and they have vowed to continue with the industrial action despite government’s persuasion.

The Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Bright Wireko-Brobby earlier this week said although the four teacher unions demanding the payment of the cost of living allowance have legitimate concerns, the timing is problematic.

He told Citi News on Thursday that the current economic conditions are dire, hence the teachers should bear with the government.

“Government is in a very dire situation, so we explained to them that the times are not too good, and therefore we were pleading with them. We recognize the fact that they have a legitimate concern, but the timing is not too good, and therefore we have heard them, and they should go back to the classrooms while we continue to look at our books and see what we can do for them. They have said they will go and do more consultations and come back to us, but they wish that if we also have some definitive positions, we should call them, and they are ready anytime to meet with us,” he said.

Read the full statement below: