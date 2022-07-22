Stakeholders in the Educational Sector are calling on the government to prioritize the equitable deployment of teachers and educational materials to schools, especially those in the hinterlands and hard-to-reach areas in the country.

The lack of proper infrastructure, poor deployment of teachers and teaching and learning materials to schools especially in deprived areas continues to take a toll on quality education in the country.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of the commissioning of a six-unit classroom block for the Klo Agogo Anglican Primary School in the Yilo Krobo municipality to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of Pencils of Promise, Country Director Freeman Gobbah called on the government to get its priorities right by investing in education at all levels, especially in deprived areas.

“The challenges we have identified over the years is infrastructure, those who do not have, we need to build new ones and those who have need repairs. So the main issue is the infrastructure, second is the teachers, deployment of teachers in schools is not the best because people are in classrooms without teachers”.

“Thirdly teaching and learning materials which a lot of our rural communities do not have is an issue. So those are the three things I have identified infrastructure, teachers deployment and the teaching and learning materials. I think that we need to just get our priorities right. Let’s invest in these young ones because when we do this the next generation will be well-educated, and they will be able to take over from the old when they are no more, that’s what we need to do”.

The Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo Constituency, Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey, who collaborated with Pencils of Promise for the realization of the structure, could not hide his joy.

“I must say I am proud of what we have achieved today here at Klo Agogo. Last year, I single-handedly renovated a school structure at Apersua community and handed it over to them. Today our collaboration with Pencils of Promise has brought joy and relief to the Klo Agogo community and I’m very ready to collaborate with them once again and any other well-meaning organization to bring development to the Yilo people”.