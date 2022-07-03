The Citi FM pastoral team comprising Rev. Stephen Wengam and Rev. Mawuli Tsikata paid a visit to Grandma Mama Kwapong (Agnes Rita Kwapong), an ardent listener of “This is your day,” to honour her on her 86th birthday.

The Chief Executive Officer Citi FM/Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah and Eddie Bright-Davies were present at the event to celebrate the octogenarian on her birthday.

“This is your day”, is a 97.3 Citi FM devotional morning show which ushers listeners into the day.

