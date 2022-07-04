The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has warned members of the city response taskforce to desist from extortion and brutality in the discharge of their duties.

The members of the taskforce deployed to the Central Business District of Accra are mandated to ensure compliance with the sanitation by-laws under the Operation Clean Your Frontage programme.

The 800-member taskforce went through a one-month intensive military training at the Bundase military camp in March 2022.

During a briefing ahead of the deployment of the officials on Monday, July 4, 2022, Mr. Quartey, warned them against any unprofessional acts.

“Anybody who makes an attempt to even collect somebody’s tomatoes will be sacked,” the Minister warned.

“If you make an attempt to extort from somebody GH¢1, you will be sacked. So you are supposed to go out there and discharged your duties as you have been taught and trained by the military,” Mr. Quartey added.

“You are not to brutalise the people. You are not to beat them. You are to engage them nicely. You are to be their friends, and they are to be your friends,” the minister stressed.

The Operation Clean Your Frontage programme by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.

The campaign will, among other things, encourage the greening of the city.

The necessary by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.

The Minister has also indicated that about 15,000 National Service Personnel, over 2,000 men and women drawn from the security services, and about 2,000 YEA and Zoomlion workers will offer support to the programme.