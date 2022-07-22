A group calling itself former Ashanti regional assembly members NPP caucus has described as illegal, the manner in which some assembly members within the Bosome Freho district of the Ashanti Region were arrested and detained in police custody.

A planned meeting at the Bosome Freho district assembly to pass a vote of no confidence in the District Chief Executive for the area turned chaotic, as some assembly members resorted to destroying items at the assembly after they were served with an injunction.

The Ashanti Regional police command subsequently declared four assembly members wanted and asked them to report themselves to the regional police headquarters in Kumasi.

The four assembly members failed to report themselves to the police and as a result, the police on Tuesday dawn arrested one of them, Maxwell Boachie De-graft, in the house. The three others are however on the run.

The police subsequently arrested two other assembly members for their alleged involvement in the disturbances at the district assembly and were detained and released the next day.

Reacting to this, members of the former Ashanti regional assembly members NPP caucus have condemned it and have accused the police and the district chief executive for the area of violating the rights of the assembly members by causing their arrest.

Patron of the group, Nana Kofi Senya said the arrests were illegal and was “saddened by the actions and inaction of the District Chief Executive in closet collaboration and connivance with eh Ashanti Regional minister.”

“The regional Minister who prefers to be a guide to the truth and implementation of the core values of the district assembly concept is regrettably in bed with the district chief executive and dancing to his tunes.”

The Bosome District assembly has been marred in controversy since over 20 of its members in the assembly indicated that they want their DCE impeached.

They accused the DCE of instigating divisions and hoarding resources meant for assembly members.

The Assembly Members also accused him of keeping motorbikes meant for them and inciting community members against them.