A delegation from Ghana’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD PLUS on Monday 4th July 2022 paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Ga Traditional Council at the Ga Mantse’s Palace in Accra ahead of the first Accra Inter-City Homowo marathon which has been planned to kickstart the Homowo festivities.

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Head of Marketing at SES HD PLUS, led the team and was accompanied by some key officials of MediVents, organizers of the first Accra Inter-City Homowo marathon.

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams reiterated HD+’s compliments to the Ga people and confirmed her brand’s commitment to providing superior television viewing experience to satellite homes in Ghana.

“We are a brand that is passionate about the rich Ga heritage, culture and tradition, that is why we are here today to get the blessings of His Royal Majesty for the HD+ service. HD+ was launched in December 2020 to provide quality and affordable entertainment and television viewing experiences to satellite homes in Ghana. We have partnered about 20 favourite channels to bring Ghanaian homes the HD TV experience and unique decoder features such as the ability to pause, reverse and record live TV as well as watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS App”.

The spokesperson for Medievent Consult Mustapha Nettey, said: “We cannot do anything in Ga without informing the owners of Ga of our intentions. We are here today to inform His Royal Majesty that everything is on course for the marathon to take place on 30th July 2022 and that, we will launch the Accra inter-city marathon on the 6th of July 2022.’’

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in his remarks, congratulated HD+ and Medievent Consult for their contribution towards the Homowo celebrations. “We have celebrated Ga Homowo all for a long time, but this is the first time we are having a Homowo Marathon. Sports bring unity, so don’t let this be the last one. I would like to personally ask HD+ to use their esteemed platform to support the Ga state, through positive coverage like videos, documentaries to highlight our tradition and culture.’’

Also present were some members of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II- Otublohum Mantse; Nii Ayi-Bonte II- Gbese Mantse; Nii Ayikai III-Akanmadje Mantse; Nii Quao Donkor II-Asere Tseno Mantse; Numo Akwaa Mensah III- Nae Wulomo; Numo Ogbamey III-Sakomono Wulomo; Numo Okai I- Korle Wulomo; Numo Nikai Amarsah II-Klan Wulomo and Nii Ayea Koto Fai III-Faiste.