The High Court adjourned the hearing of criminal charges against embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, to allow for the hearing of a pending application at the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Mr. Quayson told the court that the Supreme Court application was filed on Monday, seeking an order to quash a ruling of the High Court in respect of a witness.

Lead Counsel Tsatsu Tsikata told the court that his side had requested the Supreme Court to hear the application before the legal vacation.

He said they were unable to serve the court with a certified copy of the application because the Chief Justice was yet to give a date for its hearing.

Mr. Tsikata, under the circumstances, urged the court to grant the adjournment since the outcome could have consequences on other witnesses scheduled to testify in the matter.

He maintained that it would also serve to avoid prejudice and ensure fairness in Mr. Quayson’s case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on her part prayed the court to adjourn the case in view of the application at the Supreme Court.

This is notwithstanding that the State said it had neither seen the application filed, nor been told when it would be heard.

The court upon consideration of the submissions made, adjourned the case to October 18, 2022.

Her Ladyship Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire said though she had not been shown any evidence of the application being filed, she would take Mr. Tsikata’s word for it.