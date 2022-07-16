Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thrown a jab at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for a statement he recently made about the Ghana Card.

Otokunor, concluding his goodwill message at the New Patriotic Party’s Delegates Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022, said due to the harsh economic conditions in the country, he bought a ball of kenkey for GH¢5.

“When we were coming [to the Delegates Conference], I decided to buy a ball of kenkey. This ball of kenkey sells for 5 cedis. The leaves on the kenkey alone will be 3 cedis; more expensive than the kenkey itself. Guess what, ladies and gentlemen, I bought the kenkey with my Ghana Card,” he said.

A few days ago, Dr. Bawumia, while speaking at the launch of two new high-level information technology programmes at Accra Business School at Baatson in Accra, said he would choose the Ghana Card over infrastructural facilities such as interchanges.

“If you gave me 1,000 interchanges and the Ghana card, I would choose the Ghana card because it has more impact,” he added.

He explained that the Ghana card has made life simpler since “with the Ghana card, students can now access loans without guarantors.”

Since the Vice-President made the statement, there have been a lot of comments and memes on social media suggesting the Ghana Card can now solve the problems of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The New Patriotic Party is holding its Delegates’ Conference to elect new executives to lead the party for the next four years.