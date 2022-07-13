The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Wosemawu Blay has said he did his best for the party while serving as National Chairman.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the party’s delegates’ conference, Mr. Blay said he would be leaving the leadership of the NPP with his head held high.

“I appreciate the way people have interacted with me. Some have supported me and of course, others have criticised me to make me look better and sometimes a little bad,” he said.

He added that “definitely I would be proud to be referred to as former chairman. History will be a better judge of what we have been able to do.”

Serving as National Chairman from 2015 to 2022, Mr. Blay helped the NPP win the 2016 and 2020 elections.

He will not be seeking re-election at the delegates’ conference slated for 15th to 17th of July at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Among the notable contenders seeking to replace Mr. Blay as the national chairman are Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and Akwasi Osei Adjei.