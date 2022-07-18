Vice President and Aspiring Flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated the New Patriotic Party’s new national executives.

The new executives were elected at the party’s just-ended national delegates conference, over the weekend at the Accra Sports stadium.

Organised under the theme, ‘Holding Together, Working Together’, the conference saw over 40 candidates vie for 10 positions with over 6,000 delegates participating in the conference.

Aside from the National Women’s Organizer and Nasara coordinator who retained their positions, all the eight other slots were filled by fresh candidates of the respective races.

John Boadu, lost in his election bid for the General Secretary position.

Stephen Ntim also became the new National Chairman after five attempts within 20 years.

The Vice President in a Facebook post said, “Congratulations to all the newly elected and returning National Officers of our dear party. I look forward to working with you. To the other candidates who didn’t make it, I say to you, well done and better luck next time.”

“Together we shall grow our Party and work to sustain the political power,” he added.

Here is the list of the new executives:

1. Mr. Stephen Ntim- National Chairman

2. Danquah Smith Buttey – 1st Vice Chairman

3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman

4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman

5. Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary

6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser

7. Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser

8. National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah

9. National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa

10. Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena