The African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) is suggesting that it will be prudent to declare the Dome Kwabenya seat vacant.

The Executive Director of the Center, Dr. Rasheed Draman explains that the people’s representation of the area, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo has disregarded all avenues to get her appear in person or virtual before the privileges committee.

After countless attempts to get to the MP, on July 6, 2022, she failed to appear before the Privileges Committee when a Zoom link to join proceedings was sent to her.

Speaking on the latest, Dr. Rasheed Draman said the people of Dome-Kwabenya have been left unrepresented for too long.

”The people of Dome-Kwabenya have been left unrepresented for long. If she [Adwoa Safo] can no longer represent them, it is best the seat is declared vacant.”

Speaking on the committee’s failure to take a firm decision on her conduct, Dr. Rasheed Draman noted that it has far reaching consequences.

“This whole issue of she has not been served by the Privileges committee, and all others, the question is what are the procedures on how long an Minister of State can be absent from duty? Do we have anything that guides that in running our country? If not, our leaders have some questions to answer. There are a lot of questions to be answered on this whole Adwoa Safo issue. Parliament owes us some answers.”

”Our Parliament is looking as one that cannot regulate itself. This is seding very bad signals out there and if nothing is than about it, Parliament may lose respect among the populace.”