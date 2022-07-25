Izwe Savings & Loans is inviting Senior High School (SHS) graduates who have excellent grades and are truly financially needy to apply for the Izwe Scholarship Fund to pursue undergraduate or equivalent tertiary programs of their choice for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Kwakye Bismarck, stated that, “the fund is activated annually to support successful candidates through their whole tertiary education as part of Izwe’s continued commitment to positively impact lives through sponsored education. The scholarship is intended to develop capacities and empower our young generation to drive change and contribute to the development of Ghana”.

Scholarship Benefits

The scholarship Fund is offered for the minimum period necessary for the individual to complete an academic program specified by their chosen educational institution. The scholarship will cover the required academic user fees and approved course textbooks needed for the beneficiary to pursue their program of choice.

Eligibility

Applicant must be a Ghanaian SHS graduate in need of financial support for tertiary education. They must have a Senior High School certificate with a maximum grade of aggregate 10 and not be older than 22 years of age. Applicant must have also gained admission to any of the public tertiary universities in Ghana. First-year students currently at any public university who meet the criteria above can also apply.

How To Apply

Applicant must complete an application form at www.izwe.com.gh including a brief motivating write up (500 words) on why the applicant should receive the scholarship. Finally, evidence of eligibility detailed above is required (i.e. SHS certificate from School attended & result slip, birth certificate, Letter of admission to tertiary institution etc).

Deadline for Submission of Application: 25th August 2022.

About Izwe

Izwe Savings and Loans Plc is a subsidiary of the Izwe Africa Group, which is now headquartered in Mauritius and operates in Zambia and Kenya with Support from South Africa.

After operating in Ghana for over a decade, Izwe, a non-bank financial institution, specialises in personal finance loans, business loans, asset-backed finance, savings & investment and offers tailored to the needs of people from all walks of life including entrepreneurs, traders, teachers, soldiers, healthcare workers, business owners and any small to medium sized enterprise.