Izwe Savings and Loans has provided the Klefe Health Centre in the Ho municipality of the Volta region with hospital equipment to improve healthcare delivery to the community.

The Klefe Health Centre serves a population of about 5,000 in four communities in the Ho municipality. The health center was constructed about a decade ago to ensure that residents do not have to travel long distances to the regional capital, Ho, for healthcare.

Faced with the scarcity of facilities, the centre has mostly been supported by the community and their Chief. Although some charity organisations have helped the centre to improve healthcare delivery, there’s still a lot to be done.

The items Izwe provided include an autoclave, which is a machine for sterilising medical equipment.

Prior to this, staff of the health centre had to travel to the Ho Municipal Hospital to sterilise their medical equipment for many months. The nurse in charge of the facility, Vivian Demetsu, said operating without an autoclave machine had been stressful. “We had to wait and use all the four sets of delivery tools before we send them for sterilizing,” she said. “After using a set, we package nicely and keep safe, until we get approval from the Ho Municipal Hospital authorities to send them for sterilizing,” she explained.

She indicated that keeping the unsterilized instruments at the health center presented a big health risk to staff.

After learning about the plight of the facility, Izwe Savings and Loans decided to help.

Other items donated by Izwe Savings and Loans included hospital mattresses, curtain sets, bedsheets, cabinets and some bedside tables and drawers for the wards. With these items supplied, officials at the centre no longer have to travel to the Ho Municipal Hospital to sterilize medical equipment and patients can be treated in comfort.

Madam Demetsu appreciated the gesture and applauded Izwe for the intervention.

This is one of the many projects Izwe has undertaken, as it seeks to positively impact lives by giving back to society through healthcare delivery enhancement in deprived communities across the country, as the company celebrates 10 years of operation in Ghana.

About Izwe

Izwe originated from South Africa and currently has subsidiaries in Ghana, Zambia and Kenya. The company has been operating in Ghana for 10 years, with a solid track record of providing tailored financial services to the needs of people from all walks of life, including entrepreneurs, traders, teachers, soldiers, healthcare workers, business owners and any small to medium-sized enterprise.

