Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed shock over the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

John Mahama described the former Prime Minister as a passionate leader interested in “opening up Japan’s role on the world stage, inclusive of expanding Japan-Africa relations.”

In a series of tweets, John Mahama acknowledged Shinzo Abe’s significant role in courting Japan’s support for Ghana.

“I recall our last meeting in May 2016, which led to the official publication of the restoration of the Yen loan portfolio to Ghana and the announcement of Japan’s commitment to assist Ghana with a number of important new and ongoing projects.”

“His legacy will be remembered fondly by Ghana, Africa and the world at large for a long time to come. My thoughts & prayers are with his bereaved family and the #Japanese people in the wake of this senseless crime,” Mahama expressed in the tweets.

Abe passed on in a hospital after he was shot twice while delivering a speech at a political campaign held in the city of Nara on Friday morning.

A 41-year-old suspect is currently in police custody over Shinzo Abe’s assassination.