The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua has defeated incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party to emerge as the new chief scribe for the governing party.

Mr. Kodua was elected to the position during the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.

Former Mayor of Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Iddrisu Musah followed Mr. Boadu with a distant 104 votes followed by Frederick Opare Ansah, 50 votes while last but not least, Ramseyer A. Agyeman-Prempeh garnered a paltry 8 votes.

John Boadu has been serving in such position since he was appointed as acting General Secretary in 2015 and later elected as a substantive scribe for the NPP.

About Justin Kodua Frimpong

Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) is a lawyer with specialisation in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration, with particular interest in land disputes and asset management.

Prior to his appointment as the YEA CEO, he was the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He holds an LLB from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Barrister of Law from the Ghana School of Law.

Justin Frimpong Kodua also holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from the same university.