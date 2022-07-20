A man who was nearly set ablaze by a mob at Amuzukope, a suburb of Kasoa, over alleged theft has recounted his horrific ordeal.

Insisting that he is innocent of the allegations, 26-year-old Michael Amannor, said he came between life and death as his attackers splashed petrol on him ready to set him ablaze but was saved by police officers who came to the scene.

Mr. Amannor, a resident of Amuzukope, said he is contemplating ending his life following the humiliation he endured at the hands of attackers.

He said they stripped him naked and embarrassed him in front of his neighbours.

The incident according to Citi News sources happened on Monday, July 11, 2022, after Michael had his home invaded by some neighbours in possession of clubs and other offensive weapons ready to lynch him over allegations of involvement in a robbery incident that occurred in the area.

Persons living in the area claimed their TV set and other electronic gadgets were stolen the previous night and accused Michael of being behind the act.

Michael indicated that he was not at home at the time and made an official report at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, but was only assured that nothing would happen to him.

He returned home later only to be ambushed by the mob.

“I was clubbed, whipped and stripped naked in the community. Even though I pleaded for mercy, my assailants would not listen. Petrol was splashed on my naked body and just as I was about to be set ablaze, a team of police officers arrived at the scene owing to a distress call placed by another resident of the area. Even though the intervention of the police saved me, I am extremely terrified and feel ashamed since I’ve been embarrassed.”

According to him, he has no knowledge about what he has been accused of and cannot understand why he could be humiliated and brutally abused by his own neighbours only based on speculations, even though he has no robbery record.

He is even more disturbed that the police failed to handle the situation in a manner that would have prevented his ordeal, even though he had officially notified them.

There has been no police action following the incident and as he groans in pain, Michael is yearning to see his perpetrators brought to face justice.

“Till date, no arrest has been made, although the police are aware of the situation,” Michael Amannor said.

Joyce Amannor, sister of the victim, told Citi News her brother has no criminal record and that his encounter comes as a surprise to the family.

The family want the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.