The New Patriotic Party’s National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, has been re-elected by delegates of the party to continue with her position for the next four years.

She was re-elected at the party’s just-ended National Delegates Conference held at the Accra sports stadium.

She had 620 votes (93.78%) to secure the position again.

Her two contenders, Ellen Ama Daaku and Hajia Sawudata had 9 and 32 votes respectively.

Kate who was a former Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the NPP was first elected to the position in 2018.

Kate Gyamfua was a Polling Station Chairperson for over ten years in the Akwatia Constituency.

She subsequently became the Constituency Women’s Organizer in Akwatia for another eight years.