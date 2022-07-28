Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has directed that the practice of vetting candidates by its Students Representative Council be scrapped.

This follows some disturbances that occurred during the vetting of SRC aspirants at the Great Hall on 3rd July 2021, resulting in the destruction of properties and injuries to some students.

The school’s management said a fact-finding committee was subsequently tasked to probe the issue and make recommendations to forestall such occurrences in the future.

A statement signed by Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, Deputy Registrar, University Relations Office, KNUST said the Academic Board has accepted the recommendations made by the fact-finding committee.

The statement further directed the SRC to ensure that all of its elections end by 5 pm.

Here are the said recommendations from the committee;

1) That the practice of vetting (screening) candidates in the SRC electoral process should be completely scrapped. However, should it become expedient for any vetting to take place, that should be done virtually

2) That the order for vetting of aspirants (if it becomes necessary) should be strictly done

by balloting to ensure transparency.

3. That all SRC elections should end by 5:00 pm.

4) That all SRC-related nomination forms should be sold at respective Finance offices in

the colleges/ halls to ensure transparency and accountability.