Residents and business owners in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region have marched in protest of the unstable power supply provided by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO).

They have complained that the power situation is having a negative impact on their businesses and livelihoods.

Residents carried home appliances and tools for working on their heads, while others held placards with inscriptions such as “Dumsor must stop now” and “Krachi needs a sub-station”.

According to them, daily and business activities have stalled as a result of frequent power outages.

Presenting a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Chairman of the Krachi Youth Association, Ben McCarthy Ntoso, called on the MCE to ensure that there is stable electricity in the area.

According to him, residents have to endure the pain of sleeping in the dark each day, and efforts by community leaders to address the issue have yielded no results.

Ben McCarthy Ntoso however noted that, although they enjoy little to no power supply, charges at the end of the month are usually high.

“Since there are power outages more than the usage of the power, there should be a reduction in the bills, but that is not the case. This situation is generating a lot of anger among the people,” said Mr. McCarthy.

Addressing the residents, Municipal Chief Executive for the Krachi West Municipality, Emmanuel Kajal Jalula, promised of ensuring the stable flow of electricity in the Municipality.

“I want to assure you that the president is a listening president, and he will surely listen to us and do what is good for us,” Mr. Jalula said.