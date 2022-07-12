The Lands Commission has accused the proprietor of Ideal College of unlawfully laying claim to state lands at Mempeasem in the Greater Accra Region.

The lands in contention are the current site of the school near UPSA as well as parcels of land in the same enclave.

A team from Anyok Holdings led by its CEO, Clemence Dzato attempted to halt developments on the land last week but was met with resistance from the school.

At a press briefing in Accra today, the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, James Ebo Dadson cautioned the proprietor of the school to stay off state land.

“The proprietor, Dr. Joseph Kwabena Esibu, had been advised to formally apply for regularisation on two separate parcels of land within the enclave. It is therefore noteworthy that engagements with Dr. Esibu date back to 2018. The two sides are the present site for the school with the hostel, approximately 2.50 acres, and the 4 plots proposed for a canteen, which is behind the school premises.”

“Dr. Joseph Esibu is currently laying claim to about 22 plots, in addition, measuring approximately 3.60 acres scattered within the area. Some of which he had sold without recourse to the commission.”

James Ebo Dadson also cautioned that other entities and individuals who have illegally acquired state lands will face the consequences.

“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Lands Commission has always been committed to ensuring sanity in the land sector and ask that the public should keep off the enclave and other lands belonging to the government.”