The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) has warned officials of the assembly who illegally issue permits to persons to build at unauthorized places in the municipality to desist from the act.

The Assembly says it will soon begin investigations to fish out these officials.

The caution comes as part of efforts by the assembly to fight flooding issues in the municipality.

Speaking to Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly, Mordecai Quarshie says persons found culpable will face the appropriate sanctions.

“There have been a number of floods in recent past, and we have found out that the floods have been caused in parts by structures that have encroached in the water. We will investigate who was the delinquent in this responsibility and appropriate sanctions will be applied.”

“Subsequently, we will go into it to ensure that employees of the assembly are up to their task of development control so that these things don’t happen again”.

Already the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has pulled down over ten structures erected on waterways within the municipality with the recent being at A-life in Nungua.

The assembly says this forms part of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to demolish structures on waterways to reduce flooding in the country.

The assembly says it has on countless occasions served notice to persons to desist from building on waterways.

The Municipal Chief Executive says the assembly will continually embark on such exercises to permanently end flooding in the municipality.