President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 22, 2022, launched the Office of the Registrar of Companies in Accra.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction at the “milestone.”

“After a 15-year wait, the office of the Registrar of companies is finally ready to take charge of the administration and the registration of companies. It is a moment of considerable satisfaction for me because I had the pleasure of consenting to the long-awaited Ghana Company Act, 2019.”

“The Act separated the Office of the Registrar of companies from the Registrar General’s Department, taking up solely the duties of company registration and advisory services. And thankfully we are here.”

He stressed that the creation of the Office of the Registrar of Companies does not make the Registrar General’s Department redundant.

“With the appointment of the first Registrar of Companies, who happens to be female, the new Registrar General will be appointed to carry on his duties.”

The President further noted that the new office will soon move to a new place within the University of Ghana premises.

“I have been informed that the office space is too small and unfit for purpose. With the assistance of the Attorney-General, 2 acres of land have been acquired within the premises of the University of Ghana for the construction of a new office building. The Registrar of Companies will carry out his duties in this office space.”

President Akufo-Addo further urged all stakeholders to support the Registrar of Companies to “deliver excellent services and improve the processes of doing business in Ghana.”

Registrar of Companies

Under the old Companies Law, the RGD was responsible for the registration of companies, partnerships, business names, marriages, adoptions, and property rights among others, which overburdened it to deliver quality services.

However, with the hive-off, the RGD will now focus on all other duties and leave anything related to business operations for the Registrar of Companies to handle.

The new Act also requires the two registries to retain internally generated funds to carry out their operations.