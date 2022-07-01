The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori-Kwafo, has been re-elected as the chairperson of the board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

This was done on Thursday 30th June 2022 by members of the governing board.

She is the representative of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition.

The board was sworn into office last week by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

Dame said the OSP, which is mandated to prosecute corruption and corruption-related offences in a manner devoid of the perception of possible Executive interference, deserved the real support of the public and not non-constructive and defeatist criticism.

“I affirm my trust in the newly sworn-in board and pledge my fullest support for its statutory obligations. The nation rests its hopes on you to ably spearhead an efficient process for the provision of a strong anti-corruption agency,” he said.

The nine-member Board includes Kissi Agyabeng, the Special Prosecutor, Vivian Lamptey, Deputy Special Prosecutor, Lawrence Ndaago Ayagiba, Audit Service Representative, DCOP Wilfred Boahen Frimpong, Ghana Police Service Representative, Aba Jacqueline Opoku, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Representative, Kofi Boahen A. Boakye, Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) Representative, Stephen Azantilow, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Representative, COP George Tuffour (Rtd), National Security Representative and Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Representative of Anti-Corruption Civil Society.

The previous board worked with the first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, who resigned in November 2020.

Kissi Agyebeng was nominated by Akufo-Addo and approved by Parliament in August 2021 as the new Special Prosecutor.